Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,938 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.87.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,757 shares of company stock worth $8,196,579. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,359,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,123,994. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $244.92.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

