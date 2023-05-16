Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.12. The stock had a trading volume of 249,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,548. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.07. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.