Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $67.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,036,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,970. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.40. The company has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

