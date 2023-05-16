Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 0.7 %

BAC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.46. 13,960,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,188,457. The company has a market cap of $218.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.