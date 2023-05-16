Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $4.82 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,522,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,140,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

