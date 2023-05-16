Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.14.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.53. 734,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,066. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.