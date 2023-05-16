Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,543 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Barclays started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,311. The firm has a market cap of $220.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $493.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

