Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Trading Down 0.9 %

AMGN stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.44. 1,115,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.30. The company has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

