Moonbeam Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $185.31 million and $2.65 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00054998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00040277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019356 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000902 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,067,639,848 coins and its circulating supply is 641,377,629 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

