Moonbeam Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.48 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $186.90 million and $2.48 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00055173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00039966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,067,570,258 coins and its circulating supply is 641,319,052 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.