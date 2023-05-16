Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) were down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 80,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 251,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MNTK shares. UBS Group raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering raised Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Montauk Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Montauk Renewables Trading Down 8.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $876.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $49.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

