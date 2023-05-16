Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $151.40 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and approximately $41.71 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $151.40 or 0.00561409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,968.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00329541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00067401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.67 or 0.00428893 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001157 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,279,475 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.