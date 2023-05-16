Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,935 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $63,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

