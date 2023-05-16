Mizuho Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $71.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Spire Price Performance

Spire stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11. Spire has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $78.86.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.98 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.41%.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Spire by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

