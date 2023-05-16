Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 32,904 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,904 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Builders FirstSource worth $50,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.0 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $118.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average of $80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.