Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 121,382 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 121,382 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $52,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 19,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 269,336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $35,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,656 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Salesforce by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,618 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.76.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $203.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 968.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $206.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,281 shares of company stock worth $8,640,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

