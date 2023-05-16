Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,112 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Cintas worth $39,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Cintas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,376,000 after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cintas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $469.06 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $478.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $451.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.73.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.25.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

