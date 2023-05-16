Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $46.55 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Marriott International worth $46,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,570 shares of company stock worth $6,935,390 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $183.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

