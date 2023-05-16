Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $45.46 Million Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,208 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.26% of Rapid7 worth $45,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after buying an additional 246,214 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 148,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 88,686 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 28,299 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $74.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.