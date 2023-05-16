Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $36.04 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,472 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $36,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 38.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ROST opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.67.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

