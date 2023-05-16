Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $44,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Illumina by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Illumina by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,748,000 after acquiring an additional 331,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 291,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,698,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN opened at $204.85 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

