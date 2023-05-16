Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,183,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,837 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $42,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,498 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 120,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

KDP opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 75,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,896 and have sold 30,036,700 shares valued at $1,033,806,382. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

