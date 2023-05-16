Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $48,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,195,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,195,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $294,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,320,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,747 shares of company stock worth $63,062,723. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $202.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.92 and its 200 day moving average is $184.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $135.47 and a one year high of $217.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

