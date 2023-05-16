Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the software giant on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

Microsoft has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Microsoft has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Microsoft to earn $10.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $309.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $313.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,767 shares of company stock worth $13,462,861. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 522 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.