MetisDAO Price Reaches $22.90 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $102.04 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $22.90 or 0.00084541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00025061 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018373 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,095.41 or 1.00050889 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,456,903 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,456,902.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 23.55983173 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,707,874.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.