Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Up 3.2%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.82. 54,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 139,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MESO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Mesoblast Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $618.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 1,068.42%. Research analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

