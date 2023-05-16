Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 2,851,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 1,111,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, April 21st.
Mereo BioPharma Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group
Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.