Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 2,851,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 1,111,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Mereo BioPharma Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MREO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

