Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.07.

Several analysts have commented on MCG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Membership Collective Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Membership Collective Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Membership Collective Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Membership Collective Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Membership Collective Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Stock Down 6.7 %

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

Shares of MCG stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $404.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.23. Membership Collective Group has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

