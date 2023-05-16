Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

MEDP has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Medpace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $210.88 on Friday. Medpace has a 1 year low of $129.65 and a 1 year high of $241.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.83 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Medpace by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Medpace by 25.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 7.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 92,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

