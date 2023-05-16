MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

MNOV stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

