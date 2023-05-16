Marston’s’ (MARS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MARS. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.94) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 52.10 ($0.65).

Marston’s stock opened at GBX 34.48 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £227.72 million, a PE ratio of 157.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.48. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 32 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 63.65 ($0.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.62.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

