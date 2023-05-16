Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 75 ($0.94) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 108.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MARS. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 52.10 ($0.65).

Shares of LON MARS traded down GBX 1.12 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 36.03 ($0.45). 5,923,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of £237.97 million, a PE ratio of 163.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.19. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63.65 ($0.80).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

