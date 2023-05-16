Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Cut to $219.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $223.00 to $219.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $123.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $110.08 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $57,540,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 479.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 497,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,059,000 after acquiring an additional 411,407 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,283,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 132,490 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 63.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,787,000 after buying an additional 114,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.1% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 483,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,903,000 after buying an additional 106,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.