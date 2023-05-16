Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,731,094 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 380% from the previous session’s volume of 1,820,789 shares.The stock last traded at $13.73 and had previously closed at $15.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 8.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 42.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,784,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after buying an additional 535,242 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 84.8% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 159,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 72,966 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $379,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.