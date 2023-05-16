Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Decreased by Taika Capital LP

Taika Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,156 shares during the quarter. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.27.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MPC stock traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $108.73. The stock had a trading volume of 819,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.26 and a 200 day moving average of $121.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

