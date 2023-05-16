Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $168.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $125.55 and a 12 month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

