Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 82,418 EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQRx by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQRx by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of EQRx by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EQRx by 888.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 812,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 730,056 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in EQRx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 353,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQRX stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. EQRx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

