Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $59,000 in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.40. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $70.66.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.