Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $128.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.