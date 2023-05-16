Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $74,000 Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $120.81 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.94 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.18.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

