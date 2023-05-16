Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $105,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $151.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

