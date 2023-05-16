Lwmg LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BA traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $201.49. The stock had a trading volume of 559,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,832. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.03. The stock has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

