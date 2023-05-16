Lwmg LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.49 and a 200 day moving average of $219.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

