Lwmg LLC Takes $13.30 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,300,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Lwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,513. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.