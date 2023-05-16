Lwmg LLC Purchases Shares of 5,633 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $2,414,000. ETF Store Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.41. The company had a trading volume of 131,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,333. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $160.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

