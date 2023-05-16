Lwmg LLC Purchases Shares of 39,773 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lwmg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Lwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $149.66. 149,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,060. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

