Lwmg LLC Purchases Shares of 34,452 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Lwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.37. The company had a trading volume of 753,844 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

