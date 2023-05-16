Lwmg LLC Invests $518,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Lwmg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.01. 730,419 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

