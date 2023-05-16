Lwmg LLC Buys Shares of 5,518 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lwmg LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.24. The company had a trading volume of 642,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087,876. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.95. The company has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

