Lwmg LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Lwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,658,000 after buying an additional 398,010 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,628,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,408,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.22. The stock had a trading volume of 87,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,956. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

